The Straits Times says

Saying ‘no’ to that trip to Mars

Asad Latif
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Billionaire Bill Gates has said that he would rather pay for vaccines on Earth than for travelling to Mars. “It’s actually quite expensive to go to Mars. You can buy measles vaccines and save lives for US$1,000 (S$1,330) per life saved,” he told the BBC. Since Mr Gates is not a poor man, financial reasons are not the real basis for his choice: Ethical considerations are. Money can be spent either going to space, the ultimate luxury travel destination, or on lightening the gravitational burden of poverty and suffering right here on Earth. The BBC put its interview with Mr Gates in context by noting that the renowned philanthropist, who has lived much of his life as the richest person in the world, has donated generously to causes that include global health, especially that of children. His interests are divided now between climate change and eradicating malnutrition and disease. For all his wealth, Mr Gates is a very grounded man.

That is not because Mars has no takers. Entrepreneur Elon Musk – founder of SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft – actually wants to colonise it, while another icon of global business, Mr Jeff Bezos, has also joined the profitable race to space. Obviously, the Earth is not the only space in which to make money. Indeed, it might turn out to be a business nightmare should climate change, overpopulation, a nuclear war or some other mass calamity destroy the laws of demand and supply that drive economics. Surely, every business needs a Plan B, and what better such plan can there be than to migrate in advance to fresh inter-planetary pastures? They offer prospects of markets to be created and profits to be made. True, the Outer Space Treaty forbids nations from claiming territory there, but laws can and do change.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top