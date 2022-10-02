The Sunday Times says

Salt is the spice of life, up to a point

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Given that Singaporeans are consuming too much salt, it is good that plans are in place to get them to cut their sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years. To do so, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will urge them to replace their regular salt with lower-sodium choices, which are considered healthier. HPB will work with retailers to make these substitutes more affordable. It will also ensure that there is a greater variety of lower-sodium sauces and seasonings in shops.

These concrete measures are necessary to give teeth to the public education campaign that will be launched to alert Singaporeans to the dangers of excessive salt intake. Too much salt could lead to major health complications, including heart attack and stroke. People know of these dangers anecdotally, and understand them instinctively, but they tend to overlook them in their daily lives because of the accumulated force of habit.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 02, 2022, with the headline Salt is the spice of life, up to a point. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top