Salt is the spice of life, up to a point

Given that Singaporeans are consuming too much salt, it is good that plans are in place to get them to cut their sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years. To do so, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will urge them to replace their regular salt with lower-sodium choices, which are considered healthier. HPB will work with retailers to make these substitutes more affordable. It will also ensure that there is a greater variety of lower-sodium sauces and seasonings in shops.

These concrete measures are necessary to give teeth to the public education campaign that will be launched to alert Singaporeans to the dangers of excessive salt intake. Too much salt could lead to major health complications, including heart attack and stroke. People know of these dangers anecdotally, and understand them instinctively, but they tend to overlook them in their daily lives because of the accumulated force of habit.