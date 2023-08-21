The Straits Times says

Safeguarding that rainy day money

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recently published comments on Singapore’s reserves, for which an apt metaphor is “rainy day money”, affirm one of the financial fundamentals of the nation: Its refusal to be held hostage to adverse economic circumstances in a world whose workings lie outside its control. Since independence, the reserves have been built up assiduously to provide the financial buffer that Singapore would need to weather global economic and political downturns. The reserves were a lifeline during emergencies such as the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, a body blow that was overcome by the Government spending more than $40 billion. Covid-19 was a terrible time, but worse times could come. There are rainy days, and there are days when it rains even more heavily.

In the circumstances, it is difficult to understand why questions should be raised at all over the extent of Singapore’s reserves, implying that they are too large for the probable needs of the nation. After all, no family would conceivably worry that its savings are too large – simply because it cannot possibly know what is in store for it. Transferring the familial logic of thrift to nations, it could be reasonably argued that Singapore should build up its collective nest egg while it can so that it can survive future exigencies. Indeed, much as families treat savings as a form of intergenerational transfer – the act of leaving something substantial behind for children and grandchildren – Singapore is right in wishing to give a legacy gift to future generations.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top