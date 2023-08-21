Safeguarding that rainy day money

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s recently published comments on Singapore’s reserves, for which an apt metaphor is “rainy day money”, affirm one of the financial fundamentals of the nation: Its refusal to be held hostage to adverse economic circumstances in a world whose workings lie outside its control. Since independence, the reserves have been built up assiduously to provide the financial buffer that Singapore would need to weather global economic and political downturns. The reserves were a lifeline during emergencies such as the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, a body blow that was overcome by the Government spending more than $40 billion. Covid-19 was a terrible time, but worse times could come. There are rainy days, and there are days when it rains even more heavily.

In the circumstances, it is difficult to understand why questions should be raised at all over the extent of Singapore’s reserves, implying that they are too large for the probable needs of the nation. After all, no family would conceivably worry that its savings are too large – simply because it cannot possibly know what is in store for it. Transferring the familial logic of thrift to nations, it could be reasonably argued that Singapore should build up its collective nest egg while it can so that it can survive future exigencies. Indeed, much as families treat savings as a form of intergenerational transfer – the act of leaving something substantial behind for children and grandchildren – Singapore is right in wishing to give a legacy gift to future generations.