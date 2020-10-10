Safeguarding S'pore's air hub status

Singapore is planning to start talks on air travel bubbles with countries that have managed the Covid-19 pandemic well. The initiative, announced in Parliament earlier this week, represents another push to reopen the nation's borders, resume general travel on a limited basis, and revive its decimated air hub. The statistics behind the imperative are dire indeed. Compared with the time before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Changi Airport is serving a woeful 1.5 per cent of the usual passenger volume and 6 per cent of the usual number of passenger flights. Singapore now has direct flights to only 49 cities in the world, compared with 160 earlier. It has also dropped from being the seventh busiest airport in the world for international passenger traffic to the 58th. Singapore Airlines might not still exist today without the recent major recapitalisation exercise and, even so, it faces immense challenges.

Covid-19 has magnified the vulnerabilities of the aviation sector in Singapore, a thriving global city which is, however, bereft of domestic air travel. The status quo simply is not sustainable. Hence the need for bold and innovative steps which reveal that Singapore could be in the vanguard of the reopening of global air travel. To that end, tourists and other travellers who come in under a proposed arrangement would be tested for the coronavirus, but would not have to be quarantined or follow a fixed itinerary. Since testing is the key to unlocking air travel, a dedicated Covid-19 testing laboratory would be set up at Changi Airport in the next few months.

The message is clear: Singapore is moving fast to restore passenger traffic and revive its position as an air hub, but in a controlled and safe way. The initiative reflects a situation which has changed for the better since borders were closed six months ago. Covid-19 is largely under control both in the community and in foreign worker dormitories. That track record is a matter of reassurance to countries and regions that are seeking partners to restore aviation links. Of course, the planned air bubbles would reflect the imperative of remaining safe and managing the risks. Given the general improvement of the coronavirus situation in some countries, Singapore should be able to minimise the risk of importing the disease while maximising the economic opportunities of reviving Changi's air hub status.

Admittedly, its renewed welcome of international travellers does not mean that other countries would reciprocate automatically or immediately. That is their prerogative. However, Singapore could act as a point of reference for other countries in how to open borders and revive the economy by uniting with nations with a trusted track record of tackling the pandemic. That would help the economy take centre stage again