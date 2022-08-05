The Straits Times says

Safe ways to cope with inflation

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With Singapore's consumer price inflation having spiked to 13-year highs of 6.7 per cent as at June and with income increases having lagged behind for a high proportion of savers - about 40 per cent, according to a recent study by DBS Bank based on depositors' data - strategies to limit real income erosion have taken on added importance. But savers must be careful not to take risks that could expose them to even greater losses.

While it may be tempting to try to beat inflation through investments, it is not easy to get yields of 7 per cent or more without taking high levels of risk. Given that today's elevated inflation rate is not the norm but the exception, some financial advisers advocate that people aim to make investments to beat the long-term inflation rate, which is around 2 per cent, rather than the current rate. For seasoned investors, advisers recommend other options, including energy stocks, commodities and real estate investment trusts, which tend to perform relatively well during inflationary times. Some also suggest diversifying into alternative assets such as private equity, property and gold. However, all of these are vulnerable to downside risks in today's volatile investment environment. Even gold - a traditional hedge - has not kept pace with inflation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2022, with the headline Safe ways to cope with inflation. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top