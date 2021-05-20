Safe at home but studies can continue

Singapore's school students began home-based learning yesterday with a few not unexpected hiccups as the online system's resources slowed down initially. But with the experience gained from last year's circuit breaker, there should be a smoother transition overall from physical learning at school to virtual learning from homes this time round. This is as schools, students and parents are better prepared for such a contingency. Some parents, while anxious and expecting problems, particularly those with young children or children with special needs, have already thought of how to get around them.

Home-based learning for overly extended periods is not the best way for children and young people to learn. But it is seen as a necessary step by parents and the authorities here, given the sharp spike in the number of community cases of Covid-19 and the higher number of children who have contracted the disease compared with the number last year during the first wave of the pandemic. At a time when it is unclear why more infections in the community are seen among children, it is only prudent to take precautions to keep them safe. Some parents suggest that the school holidays be brought forward as there is just over a week of term time left. However, the Education Ministry's approach is to bring down the level of activity of students outside the home as much as possible. Having them learning from home will mean they are meaningfully engaged in their homes. Besides, it will allow schools to complete this term's curriculum instead of pushing it to the next term.