Road safety is everybody’s job

It is distressing that traffic accidents claimed the lives of 71 people in Singapore in the first half of 2023, a 57.8 per cent jump from the 45 killed in the same period in 2022. The number of fatal accidents increased by 61.4 per cent to 71, from 44 between January and June 2022, according to the latest mid-year traffic situation report released by the police. The breakdown of these statistics by the nature of the victims is worrisome. Among the fatalities in the first half of 2023, almost half, or 32, were motorcyclists and pillion riders, and 17 were elderly pedestrians aged 60 and above. This number of elderly pedestrian deaths was almost double that of the nine in the first half of 2022, and accounted for 68 per cent of all pedestrians killed in the first half of 2023.

These two categories of road fatalities call for special attention. Motorcyclists must understand that, surely, their vehicles provide them with no protection whatsoever in the event of accidents unlike cars, that absorb at least some of the shock of a collision with another vehicle, even a much larger one such as a truck. Yet, it is not uncommon to see some motorcyclists ride with a zippy abandon that belies their position in the food chain of chance on the roads. The police note that motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents, and made up 45.1 per cent of all traffic fatalities, in the first half of 2023. The top causes were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control of the motorcycle and changing lanes without due care. This errant behaviour cannot be condoned, even if many food delivery workers who use motorcycles might well be driven by the need to arrive at their customers’ homes as quickly as possible. At the very least, all motorcyclists should embrace the primary precaution of donning protective gear.