Reskilling today for jobs of tomorrow

Anew report by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) highlights the top 20 clusters of skills in the expanding digital, green and care sectors that will be most needed in the next one to three years. The inaugural Skills Demand For The Future Economy Report, released this week, does not cover the entire economy but it focuses on jobs and skills in three sectors that are key growth areas for Singapore. Its importance lies in the concrete detail with which it points to specific jobs in these areas, thus alerting Singaporeans to the need to see how their work experience, strengths and aspirations may fit in with the demands of the economy in the immediate future. The coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding, people need to keep the evolving global economy clearly in view as they plan their career moves. It is worrying that a straw poll has found that 64.5 per cent of participants were only slightly confident that their skills would be relevant in a few years' time. The self-admission is welcome, however, in the sense that it reveals that Singaporeans are not complacent about their skills mastery and are aware of the need for upgrading.

Notably, digital economy jobs are required across all 23 sectors with industry transformation maps. The majority of these jobs involve tech-lite roles that do not require specialised and advanced IT skills, although there are tech-heavy roles as well that entail more complex functions and require more specialised IT skills. The SSG report highlights opportunities in the digital economy. As for the green economy, more than 450 job roles across 17 sectors require green skills. The Singapore workforce will need to gain new green skills, such as energy management and environment, social and governance skills.