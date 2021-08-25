Renewed commitment to stay engaged

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris sought to underline the Biden administration's long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, including Singapore, during her visit this week. The reiteration was significant and necessary given the knocks to American credibility in the wake of its ongoing chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan which, however partially, recalled the US departure from Vietnam in 1975. Less than five decades since then, the US has befriended Vietnam which is, coincidentally, Ms Harris' next stop. As for Afghanistan, and to be fair, Washington had long-announced its pullout decision. But clearly, its confidence in the abilities of the Afghan government and military was misplaced. So was its failure to anticipate the Taleban's resolve to take over. But what the recent criticisms do not nullify are America's longstanding commitment and relationship with Asia and the Indo-Pacific since World War II.

The US helped lay foundations for a stable, rules-based international order in the region and beyond, one in which countries could cooperate and compete relatively peacefully in order to prosper together. The countervailing order of the then Soviet Union, based on guns without butter, ultimately fell away. The rise of global terrorism in the early years of this century tested but did not melt American resolve. Interventions in Afghanistan, as in Vietnam earlier, also gave regional states time to build capabilities against hostile forces: terrorism now; communism then.