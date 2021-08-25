Renewed commitment to stay engaged

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris sought to underline the Biden administration's long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, including Singapore, during her visit this week. The reiteration was significant and necessary given the knocks to American credibility in the wake of its ongoing chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan which, however partially, recalled the US departure from Vietnam in 1975. Less than five decades since then, the US has befriended Vietnam which is, coincidentally, Ms Harris' next stop. As for Afghanistan, and to be fair, Washington had long-announced its pullout decision. But clearly, its confidence in the abilities of the Afghan government and military was misplaced. So was its failure to anticipate the Taleban's resolve to take over.

But what the recent criticisms do not nullify are America's longstanding commitment and relationship with Asia and the Indo-Pacific since World War II.