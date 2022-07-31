The Sunday Times says

Remaking places with a purpose

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Two lifestyle destinations recently announced redevelopment plans. Clarke Quay will undergo a year-long $62 million refresh, while *Scape will be upgraded as part of a wider masterplan to revitalise the Somerset belt. As urban renewal gets back on track, perhaps the authorities could revisit plans to revamp Orchard Road with expanded green spaces at the Istana Park and connectivity to the Singapore River.

Remaking places is a familiar tactic in space-scarce Singapore. Equally familiar are the complaints that come hot on the heels of such schemes. When Clarke Quay was first redeveloped in the 1990s, the $186 million project turned a cluster of decaying buildings into a family-friendly destination with dining and retail options. But its commercialisation attracted criticism of the area's heritage being whitewashed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 31, 2022, with the headline Remaking places with a purpose. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top