Religious neutrality and secular policies

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam's reaffirmation that the Cabinet, top civil servants and public service as a whole do not make policy decisions that favour their religious groups was an important statement made in Parliament this week. He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who broached the possibility of religious bias in top civil servants either now or in the future. The articulation of that concern elicited Mr Shanmugam's reiteration of a key principle of governance in Singapore: that neutrality and fairness are essential because, otherwise, the Government will lose the people's trust quickly.

Singapore is a secular state. It cannot remain so if public policy, which affects everyone, is subjected to the individual influences of the diverse religions that characterise the social landscape here. No one would deny or ignore the legitimate influence of faith on the private beliefs and behaviour of its followers. But in the public sphere, policymakers must be bound by and apply a broader approach, whereby public policy is visualised, determined and justified in terms of its relevance and value to all citizens irrespective of their private beliefs. Singapore's working model, both in theory and practice, must remain the application of laws and policies that are for the benefit of the people and in the interest of the country. These cannot be allowed to be subverted, even subtly, by the religious affiliations of policymakers. They must be held to the highest scrutiny because they have the power to take decisions that affect the lives of all citizens, whatever their religious affiliations or none.