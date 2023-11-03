Region’s digital economy in fast lane

The eighth annual report on the region’s digital economy by Google, Temasek and Bain and Co, released on Wednesday, points to continued expansion at an impressive rate, but also flags challenges related to funding, profitability and especially, a growing digital divide. A key milestone has been passed in that the region’s digital economy has crossed US$100 billion (S$136 billion) in revenue in 2023 across all its sectors, an eightfold expansion over the past eight years. Gross merchandise value – which is the total value of goods sold on e-commerce platforms before deducting fees, expenses and discounts – far exceeded GDP growth, which it is expected to continue doing for the rest of the decade.

The adoption of digital financial services has been rapid, with digital payments now making up more than half of the region’s transactions. Revenues from online travel and transport are on track to exceed pre-pandemic heights in 2024. Alongside this, the region’s digital economy also shows signs of maturing, as players are focusing more on monetisation, with a view to profitability, rather than winning users at any cost. This makes sense given that private funding for digital businesses has fallen to its lowest level in six years, because of the higher cost of capital. But even this caution among investors, who are now sitting on a record US$15.7 billion in uninvested funds, or “dry powder”, has its potential upsides. They are also exploring nascent sectors such as healthtech, ed-tech, artificial intelligence and crypto, which points to a broadening of the digital economy in the future.