Recovery is on, but uncertainty ahead

Advance estimates for second-quarter GDP growth released on Wednesday suggest that Singapore's economic recovery is progressing, but continues to be uneven. Moreover, with many key trading partners still struggling to control Covid-19 infections, the future for many sectors of the economy remains uncertain.

Based on data for April and May, second-quarter growth came in at 14.3 per cent, year on year. Robust as this may seem, it came off an unusually low base - the second quarter of last year, when the circuit breaker was imposed and the economy contracted 13.3 per cent year on year.