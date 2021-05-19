Rebuilding the economy beyond Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has created something close to a perfect storm in the global economy. The disease and its unfolding mutations have also "infected" the laws of supply and demand that existed before its advent. As an open and globalised economy, Singapore is caught in the cross hairs of this epidemiological disruption to world order. Alerting Singaporeans to the unpalatable realities of these changes, the Emerging Stronger Taskforce report released on Monday identifies key shifts that Covid-19 has caused or accelerated. These relate to increasing tensions among major powers in competitive areas such as technology, finance and trade, the consolidation of industries that produce winners and losers within countries and companies and between individuals, and the reconfiguration of global supply chains and production.

However, there are gains as well. Digital transformation and innovation need to be accelerated as a result - and much is happening already. Changing consumer preferences, apparent in a range of areas from hygiene and health to contactless services and alternative options to physical travel, demonstrate the possibilities for innovation. Ecological sustainability is another crucial field where the climate change challenge should and could be met. All in all, there is a future for Singapore beyond Covid-19, and it is that future which this report focuses attention on.