Readying for another outbreak

The decision to set up a dedicated centre for public health, to consolidate disease control and pandemic management capabilities, reveals the seriousness with which the Government is drawing lessons from Singapore’s battle against Covid-19. The country will also form a dedicated forward planning team, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament last week when it scrutinised the March 8 White Paper on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. That document had looked at how the country could build on its successes and avoid the errors that it committed while tackling the pandemic. Singaporeans would be happy to know that their elected representatives have studied the Government’s initiatives in detail and questioned them to seek the best way forward through the next crisis, whose great unknown is not “if” but “when”.

Physical infrastructure constitutes an essential aspect of national survival in a pandemic. The threat of hospitals being overrun by a surge in desperately ill patients was a nightmare that was averted during the Covid-19 crisis as the authorities responded quickly and effectively to a rapidly evolving situation. In this context, the centre for public health will enable Singapore to increase its public health capabilities over time, while the forward planning team will help the nation anticipate and monitor risks, among other challenges. Just as the experience of Sars enabled Singapore to weather Covid-19, so should the last crisis prepare the nation to meet the next one. However, even though Singapore is living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease, every new pathogen will reinvent how to deal with the unknown. Even going by recent history, Sars presented a pathogen that was highly severe but with a low risk of spread, while Covid-19 has one that is moderately severe but with a high risk of spread. Singapore has to prepare now for the possibility of a pathogen that both carries the threat of high mortality and poses high risks of contagion. No two epidemiological crises can be expected to be the same.