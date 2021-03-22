Re-engaged US, China must move forward

The bone china-like fragility of the world's most important international relationship was in full view last week. The first face-to-face contact between the top diplomats of the United States and China since President Joe Biden took office two months ago began with a grim chant of grievances. Bluntness, however, may be an overrated virtue with which to ease a strained relationship. Unless posturing for the benefit of domestic audiences was the intention, there could have been more effective ways for the two economic powerhouses to signal to a waiting global audience that they were looking to mend ties. The key question, after the rocky meeting in Alaska ended with subdued hopes for better days, is what happens next.

The Biden administration's incipient China policy envisions stiff competition but not conflict with Beijing. US officials are in the midst of a 100-day review of supply chains that entwine the two nations and lie at the centre of their tech rivalry. Washington also re-energised the "quad" with partners Japan, India and Australia to redefine its presence in the Asia-Pacific. It would like to strengthen the post-WWII rules-based order. But China would rather refashion it to take into account its own enhanced stature. As State Council member Yang Jiechi chose to remind the meeting: "The US does not have the qualification to say it wants to speak to China from a position of strength." It is clear that competition is now at the heart of the relationship and stretches past military and economic spheres to emerging technologies and, more fundamentally, core values.