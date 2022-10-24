The Straits Times says

Ransomware hurts the nation

Ransomware is a particularly pernicious form of digital hostage-taking. It involves the use of malicious software that is designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid. The use of ransomware against individuals is bad enough. It is worse when it is aimed at companies, which lie at the heart of the economic functioning of society. It is worst when it compromises organisations that run critical infrastructure. Once ransomware infiltrates a network running sensitive infrastructure, hackers can use the malware to transfer confidential data and lock up the target systems. This is a frightening prospect that can affect the integrity of computer systems which underwrite the security of nations. Unfortunately, ransomware attacks are increasingly targeting public utilities and services worldwide. According to one assessment, there was a 105 per cent increase in ransomware attacks globally in 2021 from the previous year. There has been a trend of cyber criminals targeting food, water and fuel supplies apart from hospitals, municipalities and education institutes.

Hence the urgency with which Singapore has set up an inter-agency task force to help businesses as well as research and educational institutions tackle the growing threat of ransomware. The move takes a step towards protecting the nation’s enterprises, some of which may supply to critical information infrastructure operators which provide essential services here. Since organisations with poor cyber-security practices are particularly vulnerable to ransomware, it is essential that there be an ecosystem which can place them within an overall ambit of protection. That is the goal of the task force.

