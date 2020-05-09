Race against the virus, not one another

It usually takes 10 years, if not longer, for a vaccine to make a debut. Yet in just four months since Jan 12, when China made public the genetic sequence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, at least 120 vaccine projects are under way. At least seven have made sufficient progress to be undergoing human trials while more than 80 are in animal trial phases. A vaccine is that crucial part of the jigsaw puzzle which will supply the scientific basis for normal life to resume, allowing people to live, work and travel as before. Vaccines, in short, spell hope. Today's fast-tracked vaccines are a breathtaking feat, made possible by advances in science. They are being lent wings by governments and aid organisations that are according topmost priority to research and injecting funds. This is heartening news indeed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, claiming more than 270,000 lives after infecting over 3.9 million people and draining economies of jobs and growth.

Such is the geopolitical climate, however, that even the race to save lives has shades of an unhealthy rivalry. The United States has drawn pharmaceutical firms, government agencies and the military into an alliance dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" that is straining to produce a vaccine by the end of the year. China, which has thrown in all its resources in a similar approach, has had a head start and may reportedly produce one by September. The European Union this week secured US$4.4 billion (S$6.2 billion) to plough into vaccine ventures through an online summit in which 40 countries and donors took part.

There is glory in being the first to make a safe and effective vaccine. The winner of this race can claim superior scientific prowess and be in a position to inoculate its own population and kick-start its economy. But the greater glory, and humanity, will lie in sharing the prize. In the past, the developed nations have managed to get to the front of the queue to procure supplies for their citizens while poorer nations have had to wait for aid organisations to stump up funds needed to buy the vaccines. Such was the case in 2009, when the vaccine for the H1N1 pandemic became available.

The World Health Organisation has been helming efforts to ensure that enough doses are produced in time. Last week, it began prepping the manufacturers and regulatory authorities in Asia, which is home to three of the world's largest vaccine-makers in India, Indonesia and Thailand. While the world awaits the first vaccine, it is not too soon to draw up the rules for deployment. Ethics dictate that doctors, nurses and other front-line workers waging the war against the virus, as well as the elderly who are especially vulnerable, be the first in the queue. Nationalistic sentiments should take a backseat, for no one is truly safe in today's interconnected world until all are.