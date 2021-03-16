Quad grouping has region in its sights

Something shifted dramatically in Asia last Friday with the inaugural summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, as it is known. That United States President Joe Biden - who was joined by Mr Yoshihide Suga and Mr Scott Morrison, prime ministers of allies Japan and Australia, respectively; and by Mr Narendra Modi of security partner India - chose to make the event one of his earliest multilateral meetings is particularly significant. While the post-summit statement makes no mention of China, there is little doubt that a growing concern about the trajectory it has taken over the past decade, and the indelicate way it has been pressing its interests, is providing traction for initiatives such as these.

Mr Biden, whatever his disagreements with Mr Donald Trump, seems determined to stay the tough course on China laid down by his predecessor, and perhaps even build on it. This should not be a surprise. Mr Biden was vice-president when the US, under Mr Barack Obama, announced its pivot to the Pacific and later modified it to a "rebalance".