Punish Bankman-Fried, not crypto

So, Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of failed crypto exchange FTX and once a Pied Piper of New York’s crypto mania, will likely spend years in jail after a month-long trial which drew so much public interest that lines for Courtroom 26A in Manhattan often formed before midnight. The jury took just three hours to find him guilty, but the sentencing of Bankman-Fried, 31, and the son of eminent Stanford law professors, will take place only in March. It helped the prosecution that three close associates of Bankman-Fried, all of whom attended prestigious universities, not only pleaded guilty, but also gave clinching testimony against their former friend and superior.

Alameda Research chief executive Caroline Ellison, his sometime girlfriend, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh were the star witnesses who testified that Bankman-Fried ordered them to transfer billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to Alameda, an affiliated hedge fund he owned. The resulting US$8 billion (S$10.8 billion) gap in the balance sheet caused FTX’s collapse when Alameda was unable to repay the money. Among those burned by the collapse were thousands of individual investors and many big funds, including Singapore’s Temasek which had to write off its entire US$275 million investment in the Bahamas-registered firm, and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan which manages the pensions of more than 300,000 teachers in that Canadian province.