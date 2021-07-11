Prudent call for a safe Olympics

The announcement that the Olympics will take place in Tokyo without spectators put out the last flicker of hope for ticket holders in Japan that, at the very least, spectators from within the country would be allowed to attend events. But the decision had looked increasingly likely. A resurgent coronavirus pandemic forced the government to declare a state of emergency in the capital that covers the duration of the event. Those with tickets will be disappointed immensely. But they can watch the Games from the safety and comfort of their homes - along with millions of others worldwide who are unable to travel to Tokyo anyway.

Admittedly, nothing can match the infectious enjoyment of having spectators at any sports venue - whether a pock-marked pitch, a dusty field, Lord's Cricket Ground or Wimbledon. They cheer on their favourites, adding social adrenaline to athletes who have trained for years to prove their mettle in competition. Television cannot match the intensity of sports as a festival in which crowds applaud and encourage and urge athletes on to give their best. Unfortunately, that cannot be the case this year with the Olympic Games, which were postponed last year because of Covid-19. Difficult though it might have been, the no-spectator call by the authorities was a prudent one. The fact that the Games are being held at all is testimony to the importance that Japan is giving to an event that athletes have looked forward to and where they can pit themselves against others and compete at the highest level. Still, organisers must act with the utmost care and safety. The last thing anyone wants is for the Games to become a superspreader event and set back global efforts in the fight against Covid-19.