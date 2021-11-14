Protection for artefacts still to be found

Ancient is not a descriptor commonly applied to Singapore. Yet this island has a history dating back at least 700 years, as proven by the relics that have been dug up at Empress Place. Such evidence of Singapore's deep history might soon be protected by a proper legal framework as the National Heritage Board (NHB) Act is being reviewed. Singapore is located at a geographical sweet spot that has been prized throughout the centuries. Previous digs along the Singapore River at Fort Canning and Parliament House have yielded everything from beads to ceramics that attest to its lengthy history as a port of call.

The shipwrecks found off Pedra Branca were saved because commercial divers who first stumbled upon celadon ware underwater went to the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute with their finds. That, combined with the institute and NHB's retrieval efforts, means that an important part of Singapore's maritime history has been salvaged for future generations.