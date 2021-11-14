The Sunday Times says

Protection for artefacts still to be found

  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ancient is not a descriptor commonly applied to Singapore. Yet this island has a history dating back at least 700 years, as proven by the relics that have been dug up at Empress Place. Such evidence of Singapore's deep history might soon be protected by a proper legal framework as the National Heritage Board (NHB) Act is being reviewed. Singapore is located at a geographical sweet spot that has been prized throughout the centuries. Previous digs along the Singapore River at Fort Canning and Parliament House have yielded everything from beads to ceramics that attest to its lengthy history as a port of call.

The shipwrecks found off Pedra Branca were saved because commercial divers who first stumbled upon celadon ware underwater went to the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute with their finds. That, combined with the institute and NHB's retrieval efforts, means that an important part of Singapore's maritime history has been salvaged for future generations.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 