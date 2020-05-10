Protecting lives, and livelihoods too

Aglobal poll has found that 67 per cent of people prioritise lives over livelihoods in the fight against the coronavirus. This finding supports the approach taken generally by governments, either quickly or belatedly, to go in for punitive economic lockdowns. Notwithstanding the costs of lockdowns borne by all citizens, but particularly the less well off, this approach must hold. Societies should be wary of any premature restarting of the economy that invites a second wave of the pandemic. It could lead to another round of shutdowns and further economic damage.

There is no denying that the choice between saving lives and protecting livelihoods is a cruel one. A University of Pennsylvania study suggests that relaxing lockdowns by the end of next month may save 18 million jobs in the United States but could add over 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Quite surprisingly, the Trump administration has promoted the idea that Americans should begin returning to their everyday lives even if it leads to more sickness and death from the pandemic. Those casualties and fatalities effectively would constitute a form of collateral damage in the war on Covid-19.

That approach would be unacceptable to the 67 per cent cited in the latest findings of the Edelman Trust Barometer who challenge the notion of lockdown fatigue. The survey was conducted in Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United States itself. It is significant that the findings reflect popular opinion in China, India and Mexico, which belong to the global South, and not just the thinking in the far more prosperous global North, where public opinion could be expected to privilege fragile lives over ultimately assured livelihoods. Globally, governments must meet the medical threat of the coronavirus first, before turning to its economic devastation.