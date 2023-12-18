The Straits Times says

Protecting healthcare workers from abuse

It is heartening that by June 2024, all public healthcare institutions such as hospitals and polyclinics will implement a new standardised framework to curb abuse of healthcare workers. The framework, launched on Dec 13, includes a common definition of abuse and harassment, standardised protocols for response, and measures that can be taken against abusers. The Government is sending a clear signal that healthcare workers, like other public servants, deserve the protection of society against abuse. The abuse hurts, as is revealed by a survey which found that more than two in three healthcare workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment. Among those affected, 75 per cent did not report the incidents, choosing to endure the abuse in silence.

This will not do. Understandably, the hospital environment is a stressed one. Sick patients, some in pain, vie for the attention of staff. Anxious relatives try to do their best to soothe them and seek out nurses, who are busy with other patients. The patients and their relatives are deeply affected by the intensity of their needs, which are personal and persistent. They want attention. Healthcare workers, however, are obliged to treat patients professionally as members of a single family of the sick. They cannot pick and choose whom to care for first or the most, but must go by the medical condition of patients. In the circumstances, it is human to be angry. But anger should not lead to abusive behaviour. It sometimes does because the abusers believe that they can get away with their words and actions.

