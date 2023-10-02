Pricing a precious resource called water

The just-announced increase in the price of water will raise concerns, particularly since it comes so soon after the rise in bus and train fares. Even more so than transport, water is a basic need that every family and individual has to meet. Singaporeans will ask why water will soon cost consumers an additional 50 cents per cubic m, starting with a 20-cent increase in April 2024 and a 30-cent rise in April 2025. This means that most households will fork out an additional $4 to $9, excluding goods and services tax (GST), for their monthly water bill by 2025, according to national water agency PUB.

In the cases of both transport fare and water price hikes, the underlying reality is that it simply is costing more to provide a reliable supply of an essential good. Rising energy prices in the transport sector and increasing energy and construction costs in the water sector are primarily to blame for the higher prices that are being passed down to consumers.