Pressing on with political succession

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's selection as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team paves the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister, if all goes according to the PAP's plan. The process of his selection reflects the party's longstanding belief in predictable political succession. That was derailed last year, when Mr Heng Swee Keat, after having been selected, decided to step aside. Key stakeholders regrouped and continued on what has remained a studied process of consensual selection, and Mr Wong has emerged as the clear choice of an overwhelming majority of his colleagues - a choice endorsed by all party leaders and MPs.

The succession process is back on track. While the means of selection has evolved over the years, it has avoided the backroom politics, shifting allegiances and secret alliances that has subverted the prospects of national leaders in some other countries even before they have had a chance to prove their mettle in handling affairs of state. Singapore takes seriously the idea that the Prime Minister is first among equals. But the Cabinet still needs to work together as a team not only because of the principle of collective responsibility, but also especially because of the complexity of issues and challenges ahead.