Prepping for an upswing in tourism

Singapore's borders have reopened to vaccinated travellers. Large-scale business and leisure events, from business conferences to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, are primed for a comeback this year. The Government is also planning to pump $500 million into the tourism sector to help players gear up for an anticipated recovery for international travel. Among the moves are plans to build new attractions ranging from an active sports facility to a chocolate factory, to an immersive experience at Gardens by the Bay. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is also developing an incentive scheme for short-term visitors who may soon be able to redeem a free "experience" on their holiday here.

All these moves must come as a relief for the industry which experienced a precipitous drop in visitor numbers when the pandemic hit. From 19.1 million travellers in 2019 who spent $27.7 billion here, the numbers crashed to just 330,000 visitors last year spending about $1.9 billion. But relaxation of safe management measures and the resumption of quarantine-free travel have nudged February figures up to 67,760 international travellers, compared with 18,140 arrivals in February last year. A recent brand health survey by STB showed Singapore remains an attraction for people planning trips in the next six months - ahead of Tokyo and Dubai. Tourist arrivals are unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels for some time yet.

