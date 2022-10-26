Preparing hospitals for rising numbers

A bed crunch at several public hospitals has resulted in some ambulances waiting for up to 30 minutes before they can offload patients because there are no beds available. The shortage is so severe that it has spilled over to emergency departments (EDs), many of which stay packed with patients because there is no room to move them elsewhere. ED doctors and nurses interviewed by this newspaper report that the problem has been around for years but has become worse this year, partly on account of the surge in coronavirus pandemic cases. Surges in the ED are to be expected, and the hospital staff can be expected to deal with them, but not when the surge becomes a constant problem. This is the crux of the problem facing public hospitals, which is of general concern because Singaporeans do not wish the high quality of healthcare to be compromised by the situation in hospitals.

In response, public hospitals have said they are working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that there are enough resources and manpower to care for patients. The three healthcare clusters – the National Healthcare Group, the National University Health System and SingHealth – have said in a joint statement that since the start of the year, their hospital emergency departments have been experiencing a very high volume of patients. The hospitals are monitoring the situation closely and adjusting their response to take care of both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients. For example, they have set aside beds that can be converted into isolation beds and holding facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients who are awaiting test results. Stable patients will be referred to home recovery programmes or community sites such as Covid-19 treatment facilities, as appropriate. Other measures include deferring some non-urgent elective surgery and offering patients alternative arrangements such as teleconsultation, remote monitoring and delivery of medication. These are coping mechanism measures which take into account not only the needs of patients but also the pressure faced by hospital staff who, after all, deliver the care patients need.