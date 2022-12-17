Preparing an industry for food security

Singapore is well known as a food lovers’ paradise, but what is realised less often is the potential of its food manufacturing sector. According to Enterprise Singapore, the sector can go beyond the island’s shores to tap the large urban consumer markets overseas. From generating revenue growth and diversifying risks, to boosting capabilities and global competitiveness, internationalisation can lead companies to achieve their next growth milestones. The Government has a suite of schemes in place to help firms succeed internationally. What they need is a combination of research, partnerships and networks that enables them to overcome barriers to market expansion. What they also require is a realistic road map that charts the way ahead for the industry within the general direction of the Singapore economy.

The Food Manufacturing Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, launched this week, aims to establish Singapore as a trusted food and nutrition leader, and the preferred launch pad into Asia for quality brands. However, while internationalisation and innovation remain key staples of the national strategy to achieve these ends, there is a new emphasis on sustainability and resilience. This is an immediate priority because, to cope with pressing challenges of supply chain disruptions and rising business costs, food manufacturing companies must strengthen their supply chain resilience and their ability to respond to business disruptions. The plan envisages companies doing so by developing their business continuity plans, diversifying sources of supply and stockpiling key ingredients.