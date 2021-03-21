Positioning to rebuild, emerge stronger

Rebuilding better from the pandemic has been a key feature of recent headlines. Singapore Airlines is the first to trial the International Air Transport Association's Travel Pass and its subsidiary Scoot followed suit. These trials, along with news that Australia and Taiwan have expressed interest in starting travel bubbles with Singapore, signal that the travel industry is starting its slow journey to recovery.

Singapore's agro-tech sector is developing high-tech solutions to food security issues. Sky Urban Solutions is exporting its vertical farm technology to six countries, while Universal Aquaculture is partnering a Chinese company to set up a prawn farm in China. Food technology has been turned to an unexpected use at local biotech company BioAcumen Global, which opened a new facility to freeze dry Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test kits. Freeze-dried kits can be kept at room temperature, improving accessibility for communities in need.