Plan for changes as population ages

Singapore's population saw its slowest decade of growth since independence, with more Singaporeans staying single and even those who marry having fewer babies. The nation's sixth census since independence in 1965 also found that other key trends set in motion decades ago have solidified further. One is that residents of all ages and races are better educated; another is that more do not consider themselves as having a religion. The census findings drive home the stark reality that the country has one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the world. By 2030, one in four people here will be aged over 65 years.

Taken together with Singapore's declining fertility rate, it is hard to ignore the serious implications that this has for the economy and society. The tax and economic burden on those who are of working age will grow. With fewer children to take care of ageing parents and more seniors living alone, more paid help such as domestic workers, home-based caregivers and nurses will be needed. The prevalence of diseases such as dementia, diabetes and heart disease tends to increase with ageing, as do the proportion of the elderly developing multiple chronic conditions. Healthcare services will have to remain accessible and affordable for the growing number of people who are living longer. The authorities have taken some steps, including building new hospitals and nursing homes, boosting resources for community and primary healthcare, and promoting active ageing. There have also been robust discussions on how to make healthcare offerings more transparently priced and cost-competitive.