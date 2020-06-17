Phase two: Avoid second surge of virus

The start of phase two of reopening the economy, on Friday, will be welcomed by all, particularly by business. The difference with the preceding phase is a significant one. In phase one, the default setting was that many activities remained prohibited, with only certain sectors being selectively allowed to reopen in order to manage the risk. In phase two, the default will be that most things will be allowed. Hence, a range of restrictions will be eased to allow more business and social activities to resume. People can get together socially, in groups of up to five, and households can receive up to five visitors at any one time. But individuals will have to keep a safe distance of at least 1m from others, where feasible.

This is a calibrated approach to balancing the need for opening up, and the risks of doing so. Phase one inaugurated that cautious approach. The number of community cases is stable and cases in migrant worker dormitories remain under control. Now it is possible to widen the opening up by relaxing controls yet retaining the sense of care and caution displayed by both companies and individuals in the previous phase. This is the crucial point. The circuit breaker measures worked because Singaporeans understood just how much was at stake for lives, and they accepted economic and social controls in that spirit even though the measures were stringent.

Phase one came after that salutary moment in national affairs, and people continued to display the habitual wariness that had become second nature during the circuit breaker period.

The danger now, as Singapore moves away from the circuit breaker, is that some of that habitual caution will be lost in a rush of "irrational exuberance" at being able to resume customary activities. The celebrations might prove premature should they lead to a second wave of infections. Safe distancing and personal responsibility remain critical, therefore, as business and social restrictions are eased. In the apposite words of the authorities, even as rules are drawn up, people will think of how to get around them. However, while rules can be skirted, the virus cannot be fooled. It will seize upon opportunities to strike.

The need for caution is underlined by the situation in Beijing, where the authorities have imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus. The outbreak in the Chinese capital has fuelled fears of a second wave of the pandemic which emerged in Wuhan and has devastated lives and livelihoods across the globe. The decisive action taken by China underscores its determination to not let a second wave put the country under the severe stress that the first round did. Everywhere, the onus lies on governments to draw up plans and implement them. However, the battle against the virus has to be fought and won by everyone.