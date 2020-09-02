Parliament: More debate, less division

MPs in Parliament have got down to business to tackle the country's worst crisis since independence. Issues crucial to Singapore's economic and social future are being addressed with the urgency and deliberation that they require at this critical juncture. The need to sustain a Singaporean labour core, the need to balance the greater demands on social security with fiscal sustainability and responsibility to future generations, and adherence to societal values are themes around which the Government and the opposition have found common ground to unite on at a time when the country needs constructive politics of the highest order. This ensures that people's concerns are clearly heard, and addressed.

The Singapore core is not a new idea, of course. It has been at the heart of policymaking since independence. However, a growing global economy has necessitated the entry of foreign labour on a large scale to help power the country's capacity for the export of goods and services. But the severe contraction of external demand has required an accompanying recalibration of the presence of foreign labour. It will still be needed, although Singaporeans must not be unfairly disadvantaged in an increasingly competitive labour market. The sentiments raised in Parliament - on the need to prevent errant employers from getting around already enhanced entry requirements for foreigners - are an indication of shifting public mood.

Beyond the issue of foreign workers, the notion of social security will need to be reconceptualised, not only in the light of the coronavirus pandemic but also because of longstanding job disruptions caused by widespread adoption of technology across economies. It is important for MPs to have an open mind on proposals, whether on a minimum wage or unemployment insurance. Ideas may appear feasible, but will come at a cost. In keeping with the fiscal prudence practised since independence, Parliament will need to attune its decisions and its responsibilities not just to the current generation of Singaporeans, but also to future generations, who must not be left with a legacy of painful debt to pay off.

MPs seem alive to the desire among Singaporeans for more debate on the best way forward. Thankfully, though, the leaders of all parties have made plain that they will uphold the national interest, rather than engaging in partisan one-upmanship. The new Leader of the Opposition, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, also spelt out not only what he thought should change in the country, but also what should not, including its commitment to multiracialism and a firm stance against corruption. That is for the good. The broader and deeper the consensus on Singapore's political realities and core interests, the more room there might be for reasoned and robust debates on how best to secure its future.