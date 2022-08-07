Park your mind in nature to find peace

Nature's ability to heal both body and mind has been reaffirmed by research from a series of studies in Singapore which shows that spending more time in parks can improve one's health. Longer stays in those propitious environs, even if they involve only sitting down and admiring the landscape, improve both physical and mental well-being. That is so even for the clinically depressed. Resting reduces stress in an environment where the natural habitat shields the visitor from the insistent noise and visual distractions of everyday urban life outside. Indeed, physical activity, too, helps when it is conducted in natural surroundings. Consistent patterns have been established between an increase in park-use time and park-based physical activity, and the personal sense of well-being.

One way of attracting more Singaporeans to parks is to increase the features that they offer. This principle is guiding the National Parks Board (NParks) in the design and landscaping of its 400 parks in Singapore. For example, adding an aesthetic feature, such as a pond or landscaped area, increases the time a visitor spends by one hour a month. Given that Singapore's parks, while small, are very well maintained, adding water features, forested areas, large playgrounds for children, and open green spaces is an incremental improvement that may have an important impact on visits and physical activities. NParks is on the right trail in making parks more lush and naturalistic.