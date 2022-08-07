The Sunday Times says

Park your mind in nature to find peace

Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nature's ability to heal both body and mind has been reaffirmed by research from a series of studies in Singapore which shows that spending more time in parks can improve one's health. Longer stays in those propitious environs, even if they involve only sitting down and admiring the landscape, improve both physical and mental well-being. That is so even for the clinically depressed. Resting reduces stress in an environment where the natural habitat shields the visitor from the insistent noise and visual distractions of everyday urban life outside. Indeed, physical activity, too, helps when it is conducted in natural surroundings. Consistent patterns have been established between an increase in park-use time and park-based physical activity, and the personal sense of well-being.

One way of attracting more Singaporeans to parks is to increase the features that they offer. This principle is guiding the National Parks Board (NParks) in the design and landscaping of its 400 parks in Singapore. For example, adding an aesthetic feature, such as a pond or landscaped area, increases the time a visitor spends by one hour a month. Given that Singapore's parks, while small, are very well maintained, adding water features, forested areas, large playgrounds for children, and open green spaces is an incremental improvement that may have an important impact on visits and physical activities. NParks is on the right trail in making parks more lush and naturalistic.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 07, 2022, with the headline Park your mind in nature to find peace. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top