Pakistan’s turmoil may be poised for new turn

In the latest outrage in Pakistan’s continuing cycle of violence, more than 100 people – many of them off-duty policemen in worship – have been killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the Pakistani frontier town of Peshawar. Twice that number suffered blast injuries and are under treatment. The bomber is said to have been wearing a policeman’s uniform; several people suspected to have abetted in the attack have been picked up by the authorities.

Peshawar is the capital of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, and the site of frequent attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, whose full name is Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP). While some TTP figures have suggested that the blast was a revenge attack for last year’s killing of TTP activist Omar Khalid Khorasani, the principal TTP spokesman has denied that the group was involved. Denials notwithstanding, it is clear that the TTP has resumed its violent struggle against the Pakistani state after a five-month pause for negotiations. Chief among TTP demands is the return to autonomy of the area along the Afghan border known as Fata, for Federally Administered Tribal Areas, which had been absorbed into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.