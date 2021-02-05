Online trading must be brought in line

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation jointly issued an advisory cautioning investors to be "on heightened alert" to the risks related to trading in securities incited by online discussion forums and social media chat groups. The advisory is timely and important. The recent trading frenzy in heavily short-sold United States-listed stocks, such as the video-game retailer GameStop, the movie theatre chain AMC and the once-popular phonemaker Blackberry, which sent their prices soaring last week has already spread to Singapore. Young local investors, including students and interns, have piled into some of these stocks, taking their cues from Reddit forums such as Wallstreetbets. Some of them reported making huge profits. But it is equally likely that many have suffered huge losses as well. On Tuesday, for instance, the value of GameStop shares plunged more than 80 per cent from their peak last week.

Wallstreetbets has also spawned copycat forums worldwide, including SGXBets on Reddit in Singapore, which has garnered more than 1,200 users since it was launched last Thursday. It also features stock tips and members posting news of their holdings, which extend not only to Singapore stocks but also those overseas. The interest among young investors here in stock market investing has been gaining traction. Online trading platforms have seen a surge in account openings recently by such investors, as well as speculative investments. Saxo Markets, for example, disclosed that 80 per cent of new online trading clients last month were aged under 40 and FSMOne reported that most clients trading in counters such as GameStop are in their 20s. Inexperienced investors now also have easy access to platforms which enable them to take leveraged bets using derivatives such as put and call options.