Online move to encourage LPA applications

Drawing up a lasting power of attorney (LPA) is important in the event that mental capacity is lost and the individual becomes incapable of taking decisions. With an LPA, the individual voluntarily appoints a donee to make these key financial and medical decisions on his behalf should mental capacity be lost. Donees are usually the individual’s family members. As at the end of June, only a relatively small number of people, 152,000 of them, had registered their LPAs. Now, a new digital method to apply for the LPA comes into effect from Nov 14 and will replace the current process which involves a hardcopy form.

The new process is meant to offer greater ease, convenience, and security. For instance, with the user’s consent, the portal will use MyInfo to pre-fill the LPA form with verified personal particulars. The processing and registration time for LPAs will be halved to 1½ weeks, excluding the mandatory three-week waiting period. The forms will need to be signed digitally via Singpass. Once completed, the individual or donor may also share the online LPA with trusted individuals.