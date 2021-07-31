Olympics more than just about games

It has been a week since the opening ceremony of the much-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. This despite several strong reasons for cancelling the Games in Tokyo, not least because of the raging global coronavirus pandemic, and Japan's own seeming inability to keep the outbreak in check domestically. But even amid Covid-19 cases spiking in the country, as they have been elsewhere, more than 11,000 competitors from 206 countries have been at the Games, postponed from last year, albeit without fans in the stands. The firing of the opening ceremony's director on the eve of the event for previously made undiplomatic and sexist comments no doubt added fuel to the argument of those who continued to believe that the Games were just too much of a bother, and troubled from the start.

The International Olympic Committee, which has sole discretion on whether to cancel the Games, would face massive payouts if it had done so and was determined to press on. Host Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been aware of public sentiment, but banked on the Games for a fillip to his political fortunes and re-election chances. There has yet to be an uptick for him in the polls.