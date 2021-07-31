Olympics more than just about games

It has been a week since the opening ceremony of the much-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. This despite several strong reasons for cancelling the Games in Tokyo, not least because of the raging global coronavirus pandemic, and Japan's own seeming inability to keep the outbreak in check domestically. But even amid Covid-19 cases spiking in the country, as they have been elsewhere, more than 11,000 competitors from 206 countries have been at the Games, postponed from last year, albeit without fans in the stands. The firing of the opening ceremony's director on the eve of the event for previously made undiplomatic and sexist comments no doubt added fuel to the argument of those who continued to believe that the Games were just too much of a bother, and troubled from the start.

The International Olympic Committee, which has sole discretion on whether to cancel the Games, would face massive payouts if it had done so and was determined to press on. Host Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been aware of public sentiment, but banked on the Games for a fillip to his political fortunes and re-election chances. There has yet to be an uptick for him in the polls.

Yet for all that has been said about the merits or otherwise of staging the event, the Olympics, especially in these current difficult times, are more than just about the games. Think of the lift it must have given to citizens in Tunisia when teenager Ahmed Hafnaoui stunned the swimming superpowers with his gold medal win in the 400m freestyle, or to the Philippines when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first-ever gold.

When much of the news has been about the reach of Covid-19 and its depressing effects, these Games have brought together a collection of athletes from across the globe and provided family, colleagues, citizens and neutrals with the opportunity to watch, from afar, grit, grace, determination, friendly rivalry and competition in an arena that has always brought out the best of human endeavour. The Olympics are about ambition, hard work, discipline - and, of course, reward and disappointment as many have witnessed.

Still, the Games are a welcome, if temporary, distraction. Importantly they showcase a different side of how nations and peoples can interact, even in difficult times. They have given millions cause for a pause; a chance to gather around computer screens, mobile phones and television sets to cheer, urge on, celebrate or just watch in appreciation what has been, for many of the athletes, the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice to be able to pit themselves against others and compete at the highest level - win or lose. The Olympics reflect the determination of the organisers and athletes themselves to come together despite the odds. The Games have lessons for all about what common goals and a collective spirit can achieve.