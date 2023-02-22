North Korea’s missile strategy is backfiring

Pyongyang has set the stage for renewed instability in the Korean peninsula by launching two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, just two days after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast. Pyongyang also threatens to use the Pacific as its “firing range”. Like any other country, North Korea enjoys the right to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity from external threats. However, it is difficult to understand its strategic mindset. North Korea views nuclear weapons and missile programmes as being designed to counter what it perceives to be threats to its national existence, which is premised on regime stability.

What is missing in this equation is the reality that Pyongyang’s pursuit of weapons actually makes the regime more unstable by strengthening ties between South Korea, the United States and Japan. For example, its latest moves prompted the US to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday. South Korea’s military condemned the launches as a “grave provocation” that should stop immediately. Such responses were predictable, and yet Pyongyang proceeded with its initiatives.