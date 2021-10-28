No shortcuts to dealing with Covid-19

The Prime Minister recently said that while Singapore cannot go into an indefinite lockdown and stand still due to Covid-19, it also cannot simply "let go and let things rip". His remark was a vivid one, but his point was simple: the continuing uncertainty and disruption has been hard on everyone, but the responsible thing to do is to get through the pandemic with as few casualties as possible. To do so, several new measures have been announced to prepare Singapore for the safe resumption of more activities, including requiring vaccination for all staff returning to the workplace from Jan 1. Some Covid-19 measures will also be eased if the weekly infection growth rate drops below one.

Still, the country must press ahead with key events such as the upcoming Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and expand Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangements. These are important moves for Singapore to maintain its status as a global hub even as other countries race to open up. These also contribute to stimulating jobs growth and economic recovery. Although groups of up to five at the forum will be able to dine together - unlike the rule of two for residents - there are stringent rules at such events. These include daily pre-event testing on event days, and pre-designated and exclusive use of forum venues and restaurants. Non-delegates going to these venues need to test negative beforehand.