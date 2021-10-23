No letting up against a relentless virus

The extension of the Covid-19 stabilisation period until Nov 21, announced this week, reflects the critical need to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic does not overwhelm the healthcare system. That, unfortunately, is a real possibility. Nearly 90 per cent of the country's 1,650 isolation beds for Covid-19 patients have been filled, while two-thirds of all intensive-care unit beds are occupied by Covid-19 cases and other patients. While the Health Ministry will add more intensive care unit beds if needed, with the next addition of 300 beds, the consequence would be the further degradation of normal services and medical care. Given that both Covid-19 and other patients require beds at some hospitals, it is important to keep the needs of such patients in mind even as Singapore grapples with the epidemiological challenge. All in all, hospitals are under significant pressure as they brace themselves for a sustained patient load. The one-month extension of the stabilisation period seeks to ease the load on hospital capacity by containing the spread of the coronavirus in public areas and in homes.

Unfortunately, the economic costs of such pre-emptive measures are high. The latest extension has been greeted by retailers and retail associations, for example, as sounding the death knell for many businesses. Round after round of tightened curbs has left vulnerable businesses clinging on to what they have to pay salaries and meet rental obligations. The Government will offer wage support of 25 per cent under the extended Jobs Support Scheme for sectors that are affected significantly by the continuing curbs. These include businesses in the food and beverage, retail, and gym and fitness sectors. Such help provides an essential economic lifeline. But retailers prefer a return to the times when they can depend on normal business patterns and their own competitiveness to make a living. So would the public given the high levels of vaccination here.

Still, businesses, and Singaporeans in general, should not be disheartened. While the risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed is a real one, the number of Covid-19 cases have stabilised over the past two weeks, there is now a higher percentage of infected individuals with no symptoms or mild symptoms, and fewer vaccinated seniors are infected. The stabilisation measures are having an effect. But they have not finished the job of bringing the current wave of infections under control. This latest push will give more time to the healthcare system to provide the quality of care that the sick deserve. Their recovery can then feed into the wider economic recovery of society. Disappointed as many are, prolonging the stabilisation period must be seen in that wider context. There are small mercies too - fresh curbs have not been introduced, and those in place might be reviewed during this period.