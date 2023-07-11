The Straits Times says

No end in sight for US-China tech war

The rainbow that appeared over Beijing’s skies on the day that United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived for talks ought probably to be read as a reminder of the multi-spectrum character of US-China ties rather than a cosmic signal of sudden hope for this soured relationship. Days before the arrival of Ms Yellen, the second Cabinet member of the Biden administration to travel to Beijing in a month, China announced its intention to control exports of gallium and germanium, metals used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and a range of telecommunications products. It was the latest escalation in the US-China technology battle, following the restriction on chip purchases from US company Micron.

While American determination to curb China’s plans to make advanced artificial intelligence chips was the trigger for Beijing, the concern evident in Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei and Bonn over the move, which takes effect on August 1, underscores the enduring cross-dependencies in the technology world. Their economies, alongside India’s, are the biggest importers of gallium and germanium, and Beijing is signalling that more such measures could be in the pipeline. At the very least, the measures have already caused prices in these commodities to rise; in the long run, however, this step will be counter productive for China since it accelerates the quest for alternative sources of critical metals.

