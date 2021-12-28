New law is worrying for US-China ties

One of the most dismal years in the relationship between the United States and China since the Korean War has ended with President Joe Biden signing a law that effectively bans all trade with China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. The measure takes effect in June and follows a determination by the State Department that China's actions in Xinjiang, home to the country's largest population of Muslims, constitute crimes against humanity. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it signals the administration's commitment to combat forced labour, including in the context of an "ongoing genocide" there - a broad definition that includes violent attacks with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The move follows the US leading several of its key allies to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, even though athletes are not stopped from participating. Earlier, the administration blacklisted several Chinese companies and officials connected with the region. While Xinjiang's exports to the US are piffling compared with the overall trade relationship, the law still impacts two commodities of significance - cotton and polysilicon, the latter a key ingredient in solar panels. Beijing criticised the move as "economic bullying" in the name of human rights while Washington, in turn, has accused China of "weaponising" its markets.