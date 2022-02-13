Needless food fight over curry recipe

Nothing, it seems, unites Singaporeans faster than the topic of food. A recent video and recipe for "Singapore chicken curry" published by The New York Times prompted outraged netizens to protest on the venerable paper's social media accounts. This kerfuffle is just the latest in a series of uproars over inaccurate and/or plagiarised recipes published in the West. Western principles of food preparation and fine dining have long been seen as the standard-bearer for haute cuisine. But Asian cuisines, once dismissed as unrefined by prejudiced palates, have come into their own. Not just Singaporean but Asian communities have become more vocal about defending their culinary heritage, from correcting mistakes like "crispy chicken rendang" to calling out cultural appropriation or derogation.

Singaporeans are justifiably proud of their culinary heritage, having grown up in a famously food-mad environment where patrons happily queue for hours for their favourite hawker fix and where diners plan their dinners even as they still consume lunch. The country's food culture is now a source of soft power. Singapore embassies and other agencies serve dishes such as chilli crab and dry laksa as food diplomacy outreach - and not just on special occasions or for promotional events, because there is growing familiarity with such dishes. Singapore food brands are also familiar sights in cities around the world.