The Sunday Times says

Needless food fight over curry recipe

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nothing, it seems, unites Singaporeans faster than the topic of food. A recent video and recipe for "Singapore chicken curry" published by The New York Times prompted outraged netizens to protest on the venerable paper's social media accounts. This kerfuffle is just the latest in a series of uproars over inaccurate and/or plagiarised recipes published in the West. Western principles of food preparation and fine dining have long been seen as the standard-bearer for haute cuisine. But Asian cuisines, once dismissed as unrefined by prejudiced palates, have come into their own. Not just Singaporean but Asian communities have become more vocal about defending their culinary heritage, from correcting mistakes like "crispy chicken rendang" to calling out cultural appropriation or derogation.

Singaporeans are justifiably proud of their culinary heritage, having grown up in a famously food-mad environment where patrons happily queue for hours for their favourite hawker fix and where diners plan their dinners even as they still consume lunch. The country's food culture is now a source of soft power. Singapore embassies and other agencies serve dishes such as chilli crab and dry laksa as food diplomacy outreach - and not just on special occasions or for promotional events, because there is growing familiarity with such dishes. Singapore food brands are also familiar sights in cities around the world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 13, 2022, with the headline Needless food fight over curry recipe. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top