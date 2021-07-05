NDP a statement against the pandemic

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will return to the Marina Bay floating platform as a centralised, in-person event, but with fewer participants and spectators. Covid-19 precautions require all participants and spectators to be fully vaccinated. Performers must undergo antigen rapid testing before every rehearsal, even if rehearsals are held in smaller groups, while spectators must undergo pre-event testing. The staging of the NDP in this way attests to the cautious but determined approach being taken to move towards a greater sense of normalcy and overcome the stifling effects of the coronavirus pandemic through a combination of testing, tracing and vaccination. The NDP will provide metaphorical affirmation of the need to treat Covid-19 as an endemic condition, and enable a return to routines, as far as is possible, while still mindful that the disease may never be eradicated completely.

The NDP, a key national event for Singapore, attests to the importance of the celebratory spirit in the collective life of the nation. The parade brings together a wide swathe of Singaporeans to demonstrate what holds them together and reaffirm the values which they attach to the country. A display of military capabilities is accompanied by performances and visual reminders of the contributions made by people in different fields, and by the cultural compact that exists among citizens. There is certainly a feel-good factor among the spectators and performers involved. It is a genuine experience for them and others who are unable to attend in person. The NDP's added benefit is social: It reminds everyone that the most enduring value in Singapore is the need to pull and stay together, given that the small city-state will always be subjected to the rough flux of regional and global events. The NDP also lifts spirits and encourages people, young and old, to invest their imagination and efforts to ensure the county's continued success and survival. The underlying message remains that Singapore must go on.