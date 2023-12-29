The Straits Times says

Museums are cultural enablers

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Visits to national museums and heritage institutions here have doubled in the decade since the introduction of free entry for Singaporeans and permanent residents. This trend validates the Government’s decision of 2013, which was based on the need to correct a “disjoint” revealed in surveys that found that 75 per cent of Singaporeans felt it was important to visit museums and participate in heritage activities but only 20 per cent actually did so. By removing cost as a factor – except for special exhibitions that involve external partners which are costly to bring in – free entry brought to the fore the cultural purpose of museums.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) elaborates on that purpose by noting that the museums, the heritage interpretative centres and the community heritage institutions which it operates are cornerstones of the preservation and celebration of Singapore’s heritage. That heritage operates at two levels. At the tangible level, museums are edifices of brick and stone which preserve the physical artefacts of the past that create the material basis for current generations to relate to Singapore’s passage through the vagaries of time. At the intangible level, museums are cultural enablers. They are repositories of a historical memory which speaks of the formation of a Singaporean identity which continues to evolve. Contemporary Singapore culture is placed in protective perspective by its antecedents. Singaporeans understand who they are today by knowing more about who their ancestors were, many years ago.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top