Visits to national museums and heritage institutions here have doubled in the decade since the introduction of free entry for Singaporeans and permanent residents. This trend validates the Government’s decision of 2013, which was based on the need to correct a “disjoint” revealed in surveys that found that 75 per cent of Singaporeans felt it was important to visit museums and participate in heritage activities but only 20 per cent actually did so. By removing cost as a factor – except for special exhibitions that involve external partners which are costly to bring in – free entry brought to the fore the cultural purpose of museums.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) elaborates on that purpose by noting that the museums, the heritage interpretative centres and the community heritage institutions which it operates are cornerstones of the preservation and celebration of Singapore’s heritage. That heritage operates at two levels. At the tangible level, museums are edifices of brick and stone which preserve the physical artefacts of the past that create the material basis for current generations to relate to Singapore’s passage through the vagaries of time. At the intangible level, museums are cultural enablers. They are repositories of a historical memory which speaks of the formation of a Singaporean identity which continues to evolve. Contemporary Singapore culture is placed in protective perspective by its antecedents. Singaporeans understand who they are today by knowing more about who their ancestors were, many years ago.