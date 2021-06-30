Multiracialism still a work in progress

Singapore has not yet reached a stage where people are fully able to look beyond race. But racism must not be allowed to dilute the fundamental character of the country as a multiracial society. Neither the majority community nor the minority communities should underestimate the destructive nature of tribal instincts, attitudes and behaviour that can undermine the achievements of Singapore since its independence in 1965. This remains an important focal point given the recent cases of egregiously racial incidents that made some wonder whether Singapore is a racist society. The reaction from society, however, attests to a reality that the vast majority have come to accept: that Singaporeans belong to different races and religions but are also unified by the greater commonality of nationhood.

That is as it should be. Racism, whether explicit or implicit, cannot be condoned. The range of voices in society that called out recent incidents, or when a racist or misguided fringe shows its hand, demonstrates the degree to which multiracialism has been internalised as a social good here. Society's mainstream continues to broaden its reach by acknowledging the need for everyday give and take in the management of relations. Singaporeans can also take heart from the fact that the political system has worked not by dividing citizens along racial and religious lines, but by seeking to unite them so they can make informed electoral and other decisions that are important for them and the wider society the live in.